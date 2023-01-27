Suffolk police commissioner cites 'outside' probe of allegations of improper PBA involvement in political campaigns 

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on Thursday said an "outside agency" was conducting an "active investigation" into allegations by county Legis. Rob Trotta that the county Police Benevolent Association union is participating improperly in political campaigns.

Harrison, speaking during a contentious meeting of the legislature’s Public Safety Committee, declined to say which agency was probing the allegations or provide any other details when questioned by Trotta (R-Fort Salonga).

“I do know that there is an ongoing investigation, which I can’t talk about so much,” Harrison said. “I'll be guided by that agency to provide me some information regarding going forward once they close out their investigation.”

During the committee hearing, Trotta accused the union of violating the department’s rules and procedures that prohibit police officers from appearing in uniform to endorse political candidates.

Trotta said PBA officials solicit donations for the union's associated super PAC, the Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The super PAC spent millions of dollars in TV and mobile ads in 2021, including more than $126,000 against Trotta’s reelection campaign.

Trotta in December filed a complaint with the Suffolk County Board of Ethics stating he had informed Harrison on at least four occasions that police officers were violating department rules by making such appearances.

The three-paragraph complaint states: “I believe Commissioner Harrison has violated his Oath of Office and in turn committed serious ethical misconduct.”

Trotta, a former Suffolk County police detective and longtime critic of the PBA, grilled Harrison Thursday over what Trotta said was his refusal to take action against the union.

“You came in here and swore accountability, transparency and doing the right thing,” Trotta, a Public Safety Committee member.

“So if I make a complaint with you, and nothing happens, what am I supposed to think” about how a citizen’s complaint would be handled, Trotta asked.

John Gross, an attorney with the Hauppauge firm Ingerman Smith LLP, which represents the county ethics board, said Thursday the board had no comment.

Suffolk County PBA president Noel DiGerolamo, who attended the legislative committee meeting, said the union has not violated state law or police department rules.

“He's made complaints to everybody … and no one has found any credibility to any of his salacious allegations,” DiGerolamo said of Trotta.

“Mr. Trotta cannot accept the fact that he is wrong, and that he doesn't understand the law,” DiGerolamo told Newsday.

Trotta also told Newsday Thursday a political mailer against him sent out by the Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation featured what appeared to be Suffolk County police officers in uniform.

DiGerolamo declined to answer questions about the super PAC mailer or specific donations.

During the committee hearing Thursday, Trotta rankled some other Republicans with his line of questioning of Harrison, and for threatening to play an audio recording he said he made of a private conversation with Harrison, although he ultimately did not play it.

“I’m disappointed in Legislator Trotta’s behavior. I thought it was inappropriate and unprofessional and find it upsetting that he is taping conversations with people he deals with in government,” Legis. Kevin McCaffery (R-Lindenhurst), the legislature’s presiding officer, told Newsday.

“I think there are more professional ways to get your point across,” McCaffrey said.