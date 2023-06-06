Suffolk sewer tax proposal gets initial vote Tuesday

Suffolk County legislators Tuesday are expected to set a public hearing on a proposal to increase the sales tax by .125% to fund widespread expansion of sewers and high-tech septic systems in the county.

The sales tax increase, which would require voter approval in a referendum, would fund sewer expansion as well as grants for high-tech septic systems for properties without sewers. The legislature also is expected to vote on whether to schedule a public hearing on creating a countywide sewer district during its general meeting in Hauppauge Tuesday.

County officials say both efforts are needed to advance the Subwatersheds Wastewater Plan, a 50-year, $4 billion effort to reverse nitrogen pollution in Suffolk’s ground and surface waters.

Union representatives, environmentalists and the administration of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, have promoted the plan in recent months.

But some Republican legislators county legislators have expressed concern about increasing the sales tax and how the new revenues would be used.

Public hearings would be held at the county center in Riverhead on June 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Act, included in the 2023-24 state budget, authorized creation of the sewer district and gave approval for Suffolk County to hold a referendum on raising the sales tax. The initiatives require approval by the county legislature to advance.

A countywide sewer district would equalize sewer taxes across the county and cost the average homeowner with a parcel connected to sewers $670 per year, according to the legislation. Property owners not connected to sewers would not pay the tax.

The county legislature has until Aug. 4 to vote on putting the tax hike on the November ballot.

No member of the Republican caucus, which has an 11-7 majority in the legislature, has said whether they would support the sales tax increase.

Minority leader Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon) said he expected members of his caucus to support the initiative.

The legislature will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the William H. Rogers Building in Hauppauge.