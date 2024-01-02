Suffolk wastewater treatment expansion tops 2024 legislative agenda 

Advancing a major expansion of wastewater treatment will be the Suffolk County Legislature’s top priority for 2024, legislative presiding officer Kevin McCaffrey said Tuesday.

But the legislation will need to make another trip through Albany, where additional steps will be required for it to survive there, lawmakers said.

Suffolk's most recent plan to fund an expansion of municipal sewer districts and provide grants for high-tech septic systems included a ballot referendum to raise the county's sales tax by .125%.

The bill, backed by former Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone, cleared the State Capitol in 2023 and received support from environmentalists, labor unions and builders. It died when Republican county legislators balked at sending the proposal to voters, saying it allotted too much for individual septic systems and not enough for sewers.

McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said legislators and stakeholders are working on new legislation with Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who helped move the previous bill through Albany. The State Legislature reconvenes Wednesday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About three-quarters of Suffolk County properties are served by outdated cesspools that do not remove nitrogen from wastewater.

“The first order of business is water quality,” McCaffrey said. Lawmakers are working to "get that wording right and we're almost there."

Thiele said the county legislature would need to request the bill's approval before state lawmakers take action — a step that was not included in last year's process.

Republican Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine did not mention the measure at his inauguration Monday but has said he supports allotting 50% of the sales tax revenue toward sewers and 50% toward individual septic systems.

“He will work closely with the legislature and all his partners in government to ensure that we move forward with this initiative,” said Romaine spokesman Mike Martino.

Also Tuesday, McCaffrey was appointed as presiding officer and Legis. Steve Flotteron (R-Brightwaters) was appointed deputy presiding officer for the third time in as many years. The legislature voted 17-0 for the appointments, with Legis. Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) leaving the room during the votes.