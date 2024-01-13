Tom Suozzi disclosure: nearly $700,000 in income in 2023

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, the Democratic candidate in the Third Congressional District special election, earned nearly $700,000 in salary and consulting fees in the private sector in 2023, according to his new House financial disclosure form.

Suozzi, who faces Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip in the Feb. 13 special election to replace expelled GOP Rep. George Santos, filed his 2023 disclosure with the House clerk’s office late Friday, his campaign said. The report was not available online as of Saturday afternoon, but the campaign provided Newsday with a copy.

The bulk of Suozzi’s compensation — $535,000 — came from consulting fees listed under “Suozzi Consulting.” He performed the consulting as a co-director of Manhattan-based Actum LLC, with clients such as the New York Community Bank and local construction and development companies.

Suozzi also reported a $35,000 salary from Hercules Pharmaceuticals, a Port Washington-based wholesaler, and $82,500 in board fees from Global Industrial Corp., a New York-based supplier of industrial maintenance, repair and operations supplies. The company had announced last year that Suozzi would be an “independent member” of its board of directors.

As with the disclosures Suozzi filed annually as a member of the House, from 2017 to 2022, the new form disclosed a wide range of assets in investments, with total value of between $4 and $6 million. House financial disclosures only require that assets and liabilities be reported in broad ranges. Suozzi listed no liabilities.

Suozzi’s filing comes two days after Pilip filed her House disclosure. Pilip, a Nassau County legislator and a registered Democrat, reported $80,000 in legislative salary and $50,000 from husband Adalbert Pilip’s Smithtown medical practice, New York Comprehensive Medical Care, where she worked as operations director.

Pilip and her husband also reported federal income tax liability of between $100,001 and $250,000 as of last April. The Pilip campaign said this week that debt had been paid.