Tom Suozzi to tour parts of Israel this weekend

Rep. Tom Suozzi, the Democratic nominee in the special election to represent New York's Third Congressional District, is scheduled to tour parts of Israel over the weekend in the midst of the country's war with Hamas, campaign officials said.

Suozzi faces Republican nominee Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Israeli immigrant and military veteran, in the Feb. 13 special election.

Suozzi plans to meet with the families of Israeli hostages and Israeli constituents, his campaign told Newsday.

He also plans to tour “Gaza envelope” villages located in areas that Hamas militants attacked on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suozzi told Newsday in a statement: “My support for, and solidarity with, Israel and Jewish people throughout the world during this difficult time is unequivocal. I have always found that going to meet people, listen and observe is the best way to determine the best way to help.”

The Third District covers a sliver of Queens, Nassau County’s North Shore and dips south along the Nassau-Suffolk border to Massapequa Park. The Heavily Jewish areas in the district include Great Neck, Roslyn, Plainview, Woodbury, Jericho, and Port Washington.

Pilip, a Nassau County legislator from Great Neck, grew up in Israel and served in the Israeli Defense Forces as a gunsmith with an elite paratrooper's brigade known as Tzanchanim, stationed in Beit Lid.

She came to Israel at age 12 as part of Operation Solomon, a covert military rescue mission that resettled persecuted Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

She has said she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Israel, including a master's degree from Tel Aviv University in diplomacy and security.