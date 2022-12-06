Telemarketers immediately must offer do-not-call option during phone solicitations under new state law

A new state law aims to reduce the frequency of robocalls in New York, requiring telemarketers to immediately offer New Yorkers the choice of opting out of their company's unsolicited phone calls.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the measure into law on Tuesday, which aims to further regulate the telemarketing industry. The measure requires telemarketers to let customers be added to a "do-not-call list" after the solicitor or telemarketer has identified themselves.

Telemarketers are already required to give individuals the option of being removed from the company's list. But usually the option is offered toward the end of the call, and customers tend to hang up before the telemarketer has mentioned the "do-not-call" list option.

"We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls," Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. "For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer's do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists."

Last year, Hochul signed two laws that regulated the telemarketing industry.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One bill required phone companies to block robocalls from certain numbers.

Another required providers of internet service to verify that calls were coming from the number displayed on the phone.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, unwanted calls are the agency's top consumer complaint.

Individuals can register for the national Do-Not-Call list by dialing 888-382-1222 or online at donotcall.gov.