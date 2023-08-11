Theresa Sanders is out as longtime leader of Urban League of Long Island

Theresa Sanders, the longtime leader of the Urban League of Long Island, is no longer its president and CEO, the nonprofit announced late Friday.

An email to members and community partners said Sanders "is no longer affiliated" with the nonprofit, and an interim leader would be appointed soon. The email from interim board chair Su Chen did not specify a reason for Sanders' departure.

Chen and Sanders did not immediately comment.

Sanders' attorney, E. Christopher Murray, addressed financial management concerns in a June 2 letter to the nonprofit's board of directors "in the hopes of scheduling a meeting to resolve any outstanding issues between Ms. Sanders and the Board."

"Ms. Sanders has no problem working with the Board to develop proper procedures and best practices, including those related to the financial operation of ULLI," his letter said. It cited concerns with "proposed new restrictions or procedures" that would require two people to sign off on all of the organization's expenditures, no matter how small the expenditures were.

Murray said "Ms. Sanders would like to meet with the full Board to discuss these matters and to see if there is a process where best practices for not-for-profits can be researched and adopted for ULLI."

It was unclear whether the board responded to the letter.

Newsday reported in February that Sanders, who serves as a trustee on the board of Suffolk County Community College, had advocated for a college partnership that would have financially benefited the local Urban League even after she had publicly recused herself from discussions about the issue.

At issue was a proposed partnership between the nonprofit and the college to operate the new Wyandanch Technology Opportunity Center, a vocational training and community facility. The proposal, backed by Sanders and others, would have provided $2,500 in monthly revenue to the nonprofit.

Sanders said she acted appropriately because she disclosed her role and did not plan to formally vote on the arrangement.

According to its website, the Urban League of Long Island seeks to enable "African Americans and other disenfranchised individuals to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights."

The Long Island Urban League, an affiliate of the National Urban League, was founded in 1972.