Candidates to fill George Santos' seat in Congress to file only 1 financial disclosure before Feb. 13 election

Candidates in the Feb. 13 special election for New York's Third Congressional District are required to disclose their total campaign contributions and expenses only once, on Feb. 1, the Federal Elections Commission announced on Tuesday.

The period will cover fundraising from Oct. 1 through Jan. 24, according to the FEC's reporting schedule for the special election. Candidates in the Feb. 13 special election do not have to report their year-end, 2023, fundraising totals, the requirement for all House races, the FEC said.

With Republicans holding a slim margin in the House of Representatives, the special election is expected to draw national attention and money. Experts project about $30 million to be spent on the race, and the Democratic and Republican congressional campaign fundraising arms are expected to play a huge role raising money.

Last week, Nassau and Queens Democrats selected former Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) as their party's nominee for the special.

Republicans have not announced their nominee but are closely eyeing Nassau Legislator Mazi Melesi Pilip of Great Neck, a registered Democrat who has won two legislative races on the Republican line. Pilip is a former paratrooper with the Israeli Defense Force.

Another possible GOP candidate, former NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone, leads in fundraising with $512, 809 on hand, according to reports filed in October.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the special election on Dec. 5 days after Congress expelled George Santos, who had been indicted on federal criminal charges and was the subject of a scathing House Ethics Report. Santos has denied the federal charges, but is in plea negotiations with prosecutors, according to a court memo filed Monday.

Hochul's announcement made way for a 70-day campaign. Experts said the compressed time period to campaign, and single reporting deadline, gives voters little time to scrutinize the fundraising and candidates themselves.

“There's competing pressures. One is making sure the district doesn't lose representation,” said Richard Briffault, a Columbia University Law School professor who specializes in campaign finance law.

“The other is to give voters time to assess the candidates and give the candidates time to campaign. That gets truncated in a special election. It's hard to have both,” Briffault told Newsday.

Brett Kappel, a Washington, D.C. attorney who specializes in campaign finance and ethics law, said it may be tough for voters to get a sense of how the campaigns spend their dollars in the final days of the race.

In many instances, the campaigns spend millions on commercials so their pitch is fresh in voter's minds at the polls.

“People will be able to see who contributed money to both candidates, but they may not get very much information at all about how the money was spent before the election is held,” Kappel told Newsday.