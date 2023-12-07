Former Rep. Tom Suozzi Democrats' choice for special election for Congress

Democrats on Thursday chose former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run in the Feb. 13 special election to replace Republican George Santos in New York's Third Congressional District, days after Santos was expelled from the House.

Jay Jacobs, the state and Nassau Democratic chairman, and Fifth District Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Queens County party chairman, announced Suozzi's selection as the party's nominee on Thursday, after an advisory vote of party executive committee members. The vote was weighted in favor of Nassau, which occupies about 75% of the district.

Earlier Thursday, dozens of Democratic committee leaders gathered at Nassau Democratic headquarters in Garden City to vote on the party's pick for the special election on Feb. 13.

Dozens of candidates have angled for the seat, but it's ultimately the party leaders who get to choose their nominee in a special election, according to New York elections law. There will be no primary.

Jacobs said he believed Suozzi, who held the seat from 2017 through 2022, had the best chance of winning.

“Tom Suozzi has a proven record of fighting for his constituents, fighting to safeguard our suburban way of life here on Long Island and Queens and always advocating for sensible solutions to the real challenges affecting everyday average Americans,” Jacobs and Meeks said in a joint statement. “We look forward to working with the Suozzi Campaign, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to restore integrity, competence, and a focus on the real needs of our larger community in the Third Congressional District.”

Suozzi said in a statement he would “work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people to make living here more affordable, safer, and better. I delivered for this district before, and I will do it again by putting you ahead of partisanship. Let’s reject the nonsense and get back to work. Let’s Fix This!”

The Third District includes parts of Queens and the North Shore of Nassau County, as well as parts of southwestern Nassau. The district has more than 531,000 registered voters, state board of election filings show. Thirty-eight percent are registered Democrats, 28% are Republicans and 28% are not registered with any political party.

Whoever wins in February will have to run for re-election in November and could face the prospect of running in a June party primary. The job pays $174,000 a year.

The House took the extraordinary step of expelling Santos on Friday. The House has voted to expel only six of its members — three for siding with the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War, and two who were convicted of federal criminal charges.

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted Santos on 23 criminal charges such as filing false campaign fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, stealing thousands of dollars from campaign donors and wire fraud.

On Nov. 16, the House Ethics Committee released a scathing, 55-page report, accusing Santos of having used campaign funds for personal expenses such as hotel stays, shopping and Botox treatments.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and his trial is scheduled for Sept. 9 at U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Suozzi is a former mayor of Glen Cove and two-term Nassau County Executive. In the House, he sat on the powerful Ways and Means Committee and served as a vice-chair of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus.

Suozzi, who did not seek re-election in 2022, instead ran for New York governor. He finished third in the Democratic primary.

Santos was elected to Congress that year, defeating Democratic nominee Robert Zimmerman.

Republicans have yet to announce their pick to run in the Third District special election.

Mike Deery, executive director of the Nassau Republican Committee, said the party on Wednesday concluded four days of interviews with about 20 prospective candidates.

The Third District has changed substantially since 2020, the last time Suozzi ran for the seat, when it included parts of Suffolk County.

The redrawn district includes Republican strongholds such as Levittown and Seaford.