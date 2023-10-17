Tracey Edwards resigns from state PSC for slot at Sands 

Tracey Edwards, Long Island regional director of the NAACP, has resigned from the state Public Service Commission and will begin working at the Las Vegas Sands corporation as a senior vice president later this month.

Edwards, 61, of Dix Hills, was appointed to the seven-member commission in 2019 by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Her term was set to expire in February.

The public service commission regulates public utilities: water, electric, steam, gas, telecommunications and cable. The panel is charged by law with setting rates and ensuring utility companies in the state provide adequate service.

James Denn, spokesman for the state public service commission, said in a statement that no candidate has been put forth yet to replace Edwards and the commission “will continue to meet its regulatory obligation with its remaining six Commissioners.”

Calls and message left with Gov. Kathy Hochul's press office were not returned immediately. Hochul would have to nominate a replacement for Edwards, and the candidate would need confirmation by the State Senate.

Edwards will retain her volunteer position with the NAACP while employed as the New York Corporate and Social Responsibility Officer at Sands. Edwards said Tuesday she will oversee the company's philanthropy, workforce development, social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

Edwards also is a former Town of Huntington councilwoman and former executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk.

Edwards, who worked at Verizon for more than 37 years as a vice president for staffing and diversity, called the Sands job "a natural fit."

At the PSC, "I had a purpose and was fulfilling my purpose at the time and now it's time for me to continue my life's work returning back to the private sector. Sands — what they have done already and have committed to do — excites me, as it does to have the opportunity to implement it for the community."

As a public service commissioner, Edwards earned an annual salary of $170,000. Edwards declined to disclose her salary and compensation at Sands.

Sands, based in Nevada, has proposed a $4 billion casino-resort on the site of the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. The company holds a 99-year lease to the 72-acre, county-owned property known as the Nassau Hub and intends to bid for one of three state gaming licenses available for the downstate region.

Robert Goldstein, Sands' chairman and CEO, said in a statement company executives were "proud and honored" to have Edwards join the company.

"Tracey's knowledge of and commitment to corporate responsibility truly makes her an outstanding choice for this position. We know she will make a profoundly important contribution to our project in New York and beyond," Goldstein said.

Sands also hired former New York Gov. David Paterson as a senior vice president before announcing in January the company had set its sights on the Nassau Hub property for a U.S. "flagship" resort. The company once owned The Venetian on the famed Vegas strip and currently operates six resorts in Asia.

Luis Vazquez, president of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, represents more than 300 businesses throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties said Edwards was "an excellent choice and represents all of the minority communities. She really cares about diversity and equal opportunities for our businesses. They are keeping with their commitment of hiring Long Islanders for some of the top positions."