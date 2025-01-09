What to know if you're heading to see the Donald Trump inauguration in person

WASHINGTON — President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20 at an Inauguration ceremony much like the one that ushered him into office in 2017. After a dramatically scaled-back inauguration in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers are planning a return to the fanfare of past ceremonies. Trump and Vice-President-Elect JD Vance will take the oath of office at a noon ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, facing the National Mall and Washington Monument. The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by an inaugural luncheon with members of Congress inside the Capitol building and a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. More than 220,000 tickets for the public to attend are being distributed through congressional offices, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, a bipartisan panel of lawmakers that organizes the quadrennial event. "A peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of a healthy democracy," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- N.Y.) said in a statement released by the committee. "We will honor our constitutional commitment when we come together for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. The bipartisan work of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is a testament to this sacred tradition and ensures the will of the people is respected." Here’s what you need to know about the inauguration: Tickets to view the inauguration from the National Mall are free and distributed by congressional offices, and are not guaranteed due to high demand. Each office receives about 200 tickets to distribute. Reps. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) and Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) all have applications for tickets on their congressional websites for district residents. Gillen, the newest member of the delegation, has set a Jan. 15 deadline for requests. The office of Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said it has received requests for 850 tickets and will select recipients via a lottery system. Recipients will be announced on Friday. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee also has an application for tickets on its website, https://t47inaugural.com/tickets/. For those unable to secure tickets through their congressional office, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has designated non-ticketed viewing areas on the National Mall between 4th Street NW and 12th Street NW. Tickets are not required to view the inaugural parade, but spectators tend to line up before the anticipated 3 p.m. start time. The route begins on Constitution Avenue NW, near the U.S. Capitol and proceeds down Pennsylvania Ave NW, ending on the north side of the White House. Federal and local law enforcement officials have said security in the nation’s Capitol has been ramped up to account not only for the Inauguration, but for preceding events including the Jan. 6 congressional certification of the election and former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral. D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith, speaking at a news conference on Jan. 3, said the local police force has increased its presence after the New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Smith told reporters an additional 4,000 police officers from across the country have been called in to assist with inauguration security. The U.S. Secret Service will also deploy drones to assist with security, said Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office at the news conference. Trump is holding a 3 p.m. "victory rally" on Jan. 19 at the Capital One Arena. Tickets to attend the rally in the 20,000-seat arena must be requested through the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Website. (https://events.t47inaugural.com/events/make-america-great-again-victory-rally-at-capital-one-arena ) On Jan. 18 a coalition of left-leaning activist groups are hosting The People’s March, starting at 10 a.m. at the Washington Monument. The group’s website describes the march in part as a "new social movement" to "confront Trumpism." (https://www.peoplesmarch.com/)

