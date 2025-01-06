Congress certifies Trump's victory in presidential election

WASHINGTON — Congress convened amid a snowstorm Monday to certify Republican Donald Trump’s 312-226 Electoral College victory in last year’s presidential election, with New York lawmakers casting their votes as required for Democrat Kamala Harris.

The required constitutional certification of Trump’s election as president took place amid heightened security at the Capitol building in response to the 2021 electoral vote riot by Trump’s followers.

The New York electors by law were required to cast votes for Harris after she won the state with 56% of the nearly 8.2 million votes cast on Nov. 5, about a million more than for Trump, according to the New York State Board of Elections official canvass.

As vice president, Harris oversaw the certification of the election of her rival and her own defeat, as Democrat Al Gore did in 2001 and Republican Richard Nixon did in 1961.

The Electoral College met with flags being flown at half-staff, a day before the Capitol hosts the lying in state on Tuesday and Wednesday of the late President Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981 and died at age 100 on Dec. 29.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump continues to deny he fairly lost the 2020 election. But President Joe Biden and Democrats have accepted their defeat at the polls last year and worked to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden urged Americans in a Washington Post opinion piece Sunday to remember the violence of Trump’s followers four years ago as they broke into the Capitol and battled Capitol police. More than 1,250 people pleaded guilty or were convicted in connection with the Capitol siege, though Trump has raised the possibility of pardons.

"But on this day, we cannot forget," Biden said in the op-ed. "We should commit to remembering Jan. 6, 2021, every year. To remember it as a day when our democracy was put to the test and prevailed. To remember that democracy — even in America — is never guaranteed."

Ahead of the Electoral College vote, Harris posted on the social media site X that the peaceful transfer of power is a "sacred obligation" that distinguishes the United States’ democracy from "a monarchy or tyranny.".

"As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile," she wrote. "And it is up to each one of us to stand up for one of our most cherished principles, and make sure that in America our government always remains of the people, by the people and for the people."