Jan. 6 riots reverberate in presidential campaign and courts

WASHINGTON — Three years after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol looking to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, the political and legal reverberations continue.

Trump, who faces federal criminal charges for his alleged role leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, remains the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, setting up a likely rematch against President Joe Biden.

Trump is running against the backdrop of legal questions raised by the attack — including whether he is eligible to remain on the ballot in a number of blue states where state officials and voting rights groups contend he led an insurrection and should be tossed from the ballot in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.

Colorado and Maine have taken steps to remove Trump from their upcoming primary ballots, but Trump is challenging those decisions and legal analysts say the conservative-stacked U.S. Supreme Court is likely to weigh in as other states consider petitions to remove Trump.

The legal challenges surrounding Trump, including the charges stemming from Jan. 6, are causing uncertainty about how the 2024 campaign season will play out, said William Howell, a political science professor at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.

“We don't know exactly how these cases are going to come out, and if they're decided before the election how they will play politically,” Howell said. “Also, when you think about what the law has to say about whether or not an indicted president can assume office and what powers they can wield and what legal vulnerabilities they can continue to face, there's just a lot of uncertainty in that space.”

Other Jan. 6 questions remain:

Will Trump’s trial start in March?

Trump’s federal trial on charges that he conspired to overthrow the election is slated to start March 4, a day before the Super Tuesday presidential primary contests. But the start date is in question as the former president challenges the proceedings in court.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington last month temporarily halted all proceedings to await the outcome of an appeal filed by Trump’s legal team that argues he is protected by presidential immunity.

Federal prosecutors countered that nothing in the U.S. Constitution outlines “absolute immunity” for former presidents for conduct committed while in office. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the four-count indictment, has argued he is “cloaked with absolute immunity” as a former president.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is scheduled to hold arguments on the matter Tuesday.

Will a pending Supreme Court decision impact Long Island defendants?

In the three years since the attack, 1,237 defendants from across the country have been charged, including more than 70 current and former New Yorkers. Fifteen of those are from Long Island, according to the Justice Department and Newsday reporting.

About 714 of the defendants nationally entered guilty pleas, and 138 have been found guilty in trials and have been given penalties ranging from community service to incarceration, according to the Justice Department. A total of 454 were sentenced to jail.

A case set to be heard by the Supreme Court this term could decide whether many of those convictions are upheld or invalidated.

Last month, the court agreed to hear a case brought by three defendants charged with trying to obstruct an official proceeding on Jan. 6.

The charge was used to prosecute hundreds of protesters that day. But lawyers for the three men — Joseph Fischer, of Massachusetts, Edward Lang, of Newburgh, New York and Garret Miller, of Texas — contend it is too broad in scope.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the federal government, countered in a legal filing that "a defendant obstructs an official proceeding by physically blocking it from occurring — as happened here when petitioners and others violently occupied the Capitol for several hours and thereby prevented the joint session of Congress from doing its work.”

A decision would likely come in June when the court concludes its term.

How do voters feel heading into the election season?

A majority of voters — 55% — believe the Jan. 6 attack was an “attack on democracy that should never be forgotten,” according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Jan. 2.

But the poll indicates a growing number of Republicans are less likely to blame Trump for inciting the attack than they were in 2021.

The poll of 1,024 adults conducted Dec. 14-18 found 53% of those surveyed believed Trump bears a “great deal” or “a good amount” of responsibility for the attack, down from 60% from respondents surveyed in Dec. 2021. The poll shows Republicans driving the change, noting that two years ago 27% assigned Trump blame compared to 14% in the current poll.

Richard Himelfarb, a political science professor at Hofstra University, said part of the changing sentiment may be due to Trump’s growing list of legal challenges beyond the Jan. 6 case, including criminal cases in South Florida, Georgia and Manhattan.

"Part of the problem that Democrats have in prosecuting the case that Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, and that he was encouraging an insurrection, and this makes him unqualified to run for another term, is that these charges come amid so many other charges, that effectively they have muddied the Democrats' case," Himelfarb said.