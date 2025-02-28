Trump administration plans 'significant' cuts to Social Security Administration workforce

This story was reported by Tom Brune , Candice Ferrette , Laura Figueroa Hernandez , Michael Gormley and Joe Werkmeister . It was written by Figueroa Hernandez.

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration has notified employees that it will be making "significant" cuts to its workforce, a move that Democratic lawmakers contend could impact services to Social Security recipients on Long Island.

The Trump Administration is preparing to lay off at least 7,000 Social Security Administration employees from its workforce of 60,000, according to The Associated Press, citing an individual familiar with the agency’s plans who is not authorized to speak publicly. A second person said the cuts could be as high as 50%.

The Social Security Administration did not reply to an email from Newsday seeking comment, but the agency said in a statement posted to its website on Thursday that it had notified employees that it will "soon" implement a "restructuring" plan "that will include significant workforce reductions."

"Through these massive reorganizations, offices that perform functions not mandated by statute may be prioritized for reduction-in-force actions that could include abolishment of organizations and positions, directed reassignments and reductions in staffing," states the email sent to workers.

Workers were advised they could volunteer to be reassigned for other "mission critical" positions within the agency, volunteer for a buyout or retire. Employees have until March 14 to respond, according to the email.

Criticism from Democrats

New York’s two Democratic Senators — Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — railed against the reported cuts, arguing that the loss of staff will impact services. They took aim at Trump adviser Elon Musk, a billionaire whose portfolio of companies has billions of dollars in contracts with the federal government and who has been leading the effort to slash the federal workforce through the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk have brought their diabolical chain saw to the pockets of over 70 million people with this massive slash to Social Security," said Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, in an email to Newsday. "These cuts could result in untenable reductions in local staff, and will undoubtedly make it harder for New Yorkers and Long Islanders to get the benefits they are owed. All of this will hurt seniors, families and children, and that is why I will do everything to stop it."

Gillibrand, in an email to Newsday, said that as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Aging Committee she would continue to fight any cuts to the Social Security program.

"The employees at the Social Security Administration do critical work that impacts tens of millions of seniors in our nation — many of whom depend on their monthly social security checks to put food on the table, pay their rent and buy their medications," Gillibrand said. "They are not political pawns at the whim of DOGE and billionaires like Elon Musk."

Asked about the potential cuts, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) in an email said: "My office will remain engaged with the Social Security Administration to ensure constituent concerns are addressed effectively."

There are 72.5 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits including retirees and disabled children and adults, according to the Social Security Administration website. In New York, 3.7 million individuals receive Social Security benefits, according to the agency.

Office closings

State Attorney General Letitia James, reacting to an announcement that the White Plains and Poughkeepsie offices would be among the first to close, said the move flies in the face of Trump’s promise as a candidate to protect people who depend on Social Security checks and subsidies.

"Social Security is a sacred promise that this country makes to its citizens," James said in a written statement. "Our federal government should be working to uphold Social Security, not whittle it away."

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in a statement said: "Closing offices and the reduction services would create unnecessary barriers for so many New Yorkers."

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office did not immediately return a request for comment, but on Thursday she said she is offering fired federal workers a chance to work in New York, where state government and many businesses report they are understaffed.

“We set up a database,” Hochul told CNN Thursday night. “We want people to take a look at it. We have a shortage of state workers. We need more people to work. We need people that work in IT. We need people who want to be guards. We want to -- we have people that can work in so many areas. But we respect public service in our state. We don't denigrate it and treat these people like they're nothing.”