What's next in the shutdown showdown

The House: Early Sunday, the Republican-led House passed a bill with its latest additions to the government funding bill: a one-year delay in the nation's new health care law and permanent repeal of a tax on medical devices as the price for preventing a shutdown.

The Senate: Convenes at 2 p.m. Monday, 10 hours before a shutdown would begin. Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) is expected to move quickly to kill the House legislation, a step that is not subject to a filibuster and permits majority Democrats to easily dispatch it. The Senate voted Friday to pass a "clean" bill to keep the government running.

The House: Convenes at 10 a.m. Monday, but awaits Senate action. GOP leaders say that once they receive the Senate bill the House will bounce another measure right back to the Senate, but haven't said what it will contain.

-- AP