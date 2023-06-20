State backs high-voltage cables to carry offshore wind power from Long Island to upstate

Parts of western and central Long Island are slated to become the backbone of a sprawling new network of high-voltage cables for offshore wind energy in a $3.26 billion project that would also relieve a power bottleneck between the island and the rest of New York State.

The project, announced Tuesday by the New York Independent System Operator, promises three new interconnection lines between Long Island and the Bronx and Westchester using seven new high-voltage cables. The decision to select the project, called Propel NY Energy, was made Tuesday by the board of the NYISO, which manages the state's energy grids.

The project would install a series of new underground high-voltage lines from Melville, Syosset and Island Park to East Garden City and Glenwood Landing, before going under Long Island Sound to the Bronx and Westchester. All but one of the seven cables will have 345,000-volt capacity, more than tripling the regional capacity, and all will be underground before snaking under Long Island Sound.

These are the proposed routes, which are subject to the regulatory process. Credit: Propel NY Energy

In a statement, the NYISO said the project "will ultimately benefit energy consumers by providing transmission capability to deliver at least 3,000 megawatts from offshore wind projects — advancing the state closer to its goal of 9,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035."

Selection of the project is a "a critical step forward as the state works to meet its ambitious climate mandates,” Rich Dewey, president and chief executive of the NYISO, said in a statement.

The project is a joint venture of New York Transco and the New York Power Authority and is expected to take several years of planning, permitting and stakeholder meetings before construction begins in 2026. The cables are expected to go into service by 2030.

The developers say they plan to use existing rights of way and coordinate the projects to minimize local impacts. Meanwhile, the economic benefit of the project is expected to reach $1 billion, Transco and NYPA said.

NYPA's acting president and chief executive, Justin Driscoll, called the selection of the Propter project a "nod to the creative, collaborative teams at the Power Authority and New York Transco that developed this well thought out project that will harden Southeastern New York’s electric grid and help deliver clean energy from offshore wind to New Yorkers."

Much will hinge on the companies' ability to convince local municipalities and communities of the benefit of the project, which is key to bringing more than a third of the state’s projected 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind power to areas beyond Long Island by 2035.

The state and LIPA are planning for offshore wind power to make up the bulk of electric energy sources as they retire antiquated fossil fuel-fired power plants during that time period.

Already, the state has awarded more than 4,000 megawatts of offshore wind power primarily to European energy companies, most with vast holdings in oil and gas development worldwide. The state is expected to award a new round of offshore projects this summer or fall.

All New Yorkers will help pay the project’s $3.26 billion price tag, after the state Public Service Commission last year ruled for LIPA, which requested that cost allocation be based on a utility’s share of the energy usage statewide.

For Nassau and Suffolk counties, the share is around 13%, but officials said the region could see cost benefits by alleviating the transmission bottleneck and making cheaper upstate energy more available on Long Island. Propel NY Energy officials said they had no estimate for how the project will impact customer bills, because the company doesn't set rates.



