$3.3 billion plan for wind energy cables stirs concerns 

As developers of a $3.26 billion plan to make Long Island a hub for offshore wind energy transmission prepare to approach local communities for input, some already are weighing in with concerns about key portions of the project.

As Newsday reported Wednesday, Propel NY Energy has received approval from the board of the New York Independent System Operator to begin the groundwork needed for construction of the sprawling project.

Planned are seven separate high-voltage cables from Melville, Island Park and Syosset to Uniondale, Glenwood Landing and Queens that then would extend under Long Island Sound to the Bronx and Westchester. The bidirectional line will help alleviate a bottleneck constraining electric transmission to and from Long Island, project officials said.

News of the new project comes amid a series of advances, and hurdles, for wind energy projects around Long Island.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce the milestone start of offshore construction for the South Fork Wind Farm project, a move she said "cements New York as a national hub for the offshore wind industry.”

Also this week, the Long Beach City Council heard from an Equinor official about its Empire 2 project amid angry backlash from some residents. “We are scared of this cable,” one resident said, according to a video on the city's YouTube channel.

In Island Park, where the Empire 2 project by Equinor and bp also faces headwinds, resident Richard Schurin raised alarms about the about the Propel NY project.

“My fear is that they’re turning Island Park into Industry Park,” said Schurin, an attorney who is a leader on the Island Park Civic Association’s committee on wind energy. “Island Park is going to serve as a landing place for other projects and it’s going to change the character of the community forever.”

In Oyster Bay, where three of the new power lines would converge at a substation to be upgraded on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing, Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino raised questions about costs.

“Long Islanders shouldn't foot the bill for powering New York City and Upstate New York,” said Saladino, a Republican, of the Propel NY project. “We must know the true costs, benefits and return on investment that this project brings to each region of the Empire State.”

Propel NY officials declined to provide an estimate of the project's impact on ratepayers, but said it was "undertaking an economic analysis to determine the scope of benefits associated with the project." The state Public Service Commission, based on arguments by LIPA, decided last year that utility customers would pay the cost of the project based on their utility’s share of energy usage statewide.

LIPA customers comprise around 13% of the state electric load, indicating a cost to the region of around $423 million. Still unclear is how that sum will be recouped.

Community groups such as North Shore Concerned Citizens, say they'll be looking closely at Propel NY's route and cost impacts.

“We want to review it,” said George Pombar, president of the group, which represents some 7,500 North Shore homeowners. “We’re going to dive into it and see what the effect is going to be. We haven’t taken a stand but I’m sure we will.”

Propel NY Energy, a joint venture of New York Transco and the New York Power Authority, expects to begin construction in 2026, and finish work by 2030. Transco is owned by Con Edison Transmission, National Grid Ventures, Avangrid and Central Hudson Transmission.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said Propel NY had yet to contact the town.

But “if they wish to come through the Town of North Hempstead, any proposal presented must begin with community benefits as protections for our residents who would be most directly affected by any such project,” said DeSena, a registered Democrat who caucuses with Republicans.

Propel NY said on its website: “Like all transmission improvements, the host communities will certainly benefit from increased economic activity as well as the benefits of clean energy resources, such as lower emissions, cleaner air and more efficient, reliable, resilient electricity delivery through modern technology and infrastructure.”

Developers said they were “in the process of preparing updated economic impact analysis.”