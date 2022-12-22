Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, including $1 billion for WTC Health Program

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus package to keep the government open through the fiscal year, including an amendment to add $1 billion to cover a looming World Trade Center Health Program funding shortfall.

Senators also approved an amendment that will fund $3 billion in additional victim compensation payments to the children and spouses of 9/11 victims and another $3 billion for other U.S. victims of terrorism using unspent federal pandemic funds.

The Senate passed the omnibus in a 68-29 vote.

The House planned to hold a final vote on the omnibus on Thursday afternoon before funding to keep the government open ends at midnight Friday.

"This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time. The range of people that it helps is large and deep," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"And it's fitting that we're ending the 117th Congress by protecting our democracy through reforming the Electoral Count Act," Schumer aid, citing a measure to close loopholes that former President Donald Trump tried to exploit to stay in office despite his defeat at the polls.

The Senate considered 17 amendments, including the two related to victims of terrorism.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Schumer struck a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the $1 billion amendment for the World Trade Center Health Program after omnibus negotiators left out a $3.5 billion measure to fully fund its shortfalls.

Without the addition of the amendment's funding, the World Trade Center Health Program would have had to start cutting back on services in October 2024.

The amendment also includes money for research on the impact of 9/11 toxins on children throughout their lives, Gillibrand said.

But the measure will not extend coverage under the health program to responders and survivors of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

"We know how many people sacrificed we know how they ran to the towers when they were still smoldering, and then they contracted terrible diseases," Schumer said.

"We stepped up to the plate with a very good and successful health fund program. Unfortunately, it runs out very soon," Schumer said. "This amendment will extend it so it now can last another full five years."

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) objected, saying, "Is there no end to the amount of money you think we can print without repercussions? I urge a no vote."

The amendment passed 90-6.

Paul also urged a no vote on the funds for the victims of terrorism.

That measure passed in a 93-4 vote.

The Fairness to 9/11 Families amendment, sponsored by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), provides for $6 billion of unused pandemic funds to be split between compensation for children and spouses of the victims of the 9/11 attacks, and victims of the 1983 attacks on the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut and the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers.

The money will be used to catch those survivors and family members up to the amount owed them by the U.S. Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund established in 2015.

"Families of 9-11 and other terror victims are getting long overdue justice with the billed passed today by the Senate," said Angela Mistrulli, whose father died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and who founded the 9/11 Children for Justice.

"During this cold holiday season, there will be a little more warmth and a lot of relief to have this yearslong mistake finally corrected," Mistrulli, who grew up in Wantagh and lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, said in a statement to Newsday that also thanked Schumer and the amendment sponsors.