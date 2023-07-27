Senate approves $676 million for World Trade Center health fund

WASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act Thursday to address the World Trade Center Health Program’s funding shortfall and to expand its services to Pentagon and Shanksville responders.

The amendment authorizes $676 million for the health program to stave off a shortfall in fiscal year 2029 as expenses have risen because of an increase in responders and survivors in the program and growing costs.

In a 94-4 vote, the Senate passed the amendment containing another incremental injection of federal funding into the health care program for the ailing 120,000 responders and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack and its aftermath.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) sponsored the amendment and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) worked with her to strategize and secure its passage despite obstacles in a Senate often divided along partisan lines.

“So, we won again. Every time it's a struggle. But when we fight, we win. We’ll keep fighting until it’s permanent,” Schumer told Newsday outside the Senate chamber immediately after the half-hour vote.

The next step for the health program will be final passage of the Senate defense reauthorization bill, followed by action by a House-Senate conference committee to craft a final version out of the Senate and House bill — which the House and Senate then must approve.

If the WTC Health Program measure survives the conference committee process, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), the House sponsors of the health program’s funding and expansion bill, will take the lead role in urging the House to approve the final version.

“This important amendment will help close the funding shortfall in the World Trade Center Health Program and uphold our promise to care for all those still suffering from 9/11 related illnesses,” said Gillibrand, who held a First Responder Summit in Washington Thursday.

“There is strong bipartisan consensus that we must support our heroes and I will work hard alongside Senator Schumer and our 9/11 first responders, survivors and advocates to get this amendment passed and signed into law,” she said.

The amendment is the latest attempt by first responders to secure continuing health care and funding since the al-Qaida terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in lower Manhattan and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the foiled flight over Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Congress created the health program with a five-year authorization. The program was reauthorized in 2015 and extended through 2090 with bipartisan support.

In 2022, Gillibrand and supporters proposed bill providing $3.6 billion for costs that would extend through the program’s life, but Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) left it out of the fiscal year spending bill.

Schumer and Gillibrand succeeded in reopening the process and getting $1 billion for the program.

“Recently, we delivered an additional one billion dollars to help sustain the World Trade Center Workers’ Health Program,” Schumer said. “And today, we have added an amendment to the NDAA that delivers another $676 million dollars to make sure that all responders are completely covered for any health problems that may occur as a result of their sacrifice for us.”

“Senators Gillibrand and Schumer have continued their efforts to deal with the impending funding shortfall facing the WTC Health Program and they have now been joined in that effort by Senators Mike Braun and Rep. Andrew Garbarino,” said Benjamin Chevat, executive director of Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act.

Chevat said the lawmakers also “have managed to make sure that all that all 911 responders to the Pentagon and Shanksville can get the care they need.”