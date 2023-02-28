WTC Health Program would get $2 billion more under proposal

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of Senate and House members on Tuesday will launch a campaign to pass a bill to cover the rest of the funding needed by the World Trade Center Health Program and for coverage of Pentagon and Pennsylvania responders.

The group, led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), will push for $2 billion or more to fully fund the program after Congress in December approved only $1 billion of the $3.6 billion the program needs.

Gillibrand and other sponsors of a bill for the $3.6 billion funding over 10 years to cover the shortfall caused by inflation and greater participation than anticipated were caught by surprise when the money was left out the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill to fund the federal government.

At the last minute, Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) struck a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on an amendment to add $1 billion to the omnibus bill to cover the next five years of the health care program.

That amendment and the omnibus package won passage in House and Senate, both of which were controlled by Democrats.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This year, backers of the additional funding must persuade a House controlled by Republicans, including many who demand the federal government curb and cut spending on programs.

The World Trade Center Health Program does have Republican sponsors, including Garbarino and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park), a former New York City police officer, as House sponsors.

Also appearing at the news conference to launch the campaign Tuesday will be 9/11 advocate John Feal, union representatives of the NYPD and the FDNY, along with other 9/11 responder and survivor advocates.

Gillibrand and then Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan) introduced the original measure in August 2021 to cover a projected $3 billion shortfall caused by inflation and greater participation than projected in the World Trade Center Health Program.

That measure included $514 million to enroll responders and survivors of the attacks on the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The measure also included $46 million for a study of the impacts of the New York City attack on the estimated 35,000 people who were children at the time.