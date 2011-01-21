Popular Medford pastor told he must retire

Parishioners at a Roman Catholic church in Medford are upset over the Diocese of Rockville Centre's decision to retire their popular pastor, who says he'd like to stay on at least another year.

The Rev. Edward J. Kealey, who last year took the rare step of publicly blasting Bishop William Murphy for his plan to reorganize the diocese, must retire in June as pastor of St. Sylvester Church, diocesan officials said Friday.

"People are kind of surprised, of course. Ultimately, I was," said Kealey, a former university professor with a doctorate in history and the author of three books. "I rather expected I would be staying here through June of next year."

Parishioner Martha Benuvento, 62, said: "I think it's terrible. We love him. We think he should choose his own retirement."

Kealey turns 75 in August, though new assignments in parishes start in June.

Diocese spokesman Sean Dolan said diocesan policy is that priests retire at 75.

"That's the policy. Are there exceptions? Yes. But that is the policy," he said.

He added that Kealey's "case is a little bit different, a little less clear than if he was 75 prior to June" when the parish changeovers are made.

Dolan also said Murphy has increasingly tried to remain faithful to diocesan policies allowing pastors to serve just two six-year terms at a parish. Kealey has been at St. Sylvester for 17 years.

Kealey said he will not fight the decision. "The bishop has the right to do that," he said. "I'm easy with it. I made a vow of obedience and you have to follow it."

The diocese has scheduled a meeting at St. Sylvester for Sunday at 3 p.m. to discuss the selection of a new pastor. Parishioner Gerri Schreiber said she expected a "heated" gathering. "We don't want to see our family broken up," she said. But her husband Charles was more accepting of Kealey's exit. "Maybe it's time to let the guy retire," he said.

Last February, Kealey wrote a letter that he handed out at Sunday Masses criticizing a diocesan buyout plan that affected hundreds of employees. "Chill winds now buffet the Diocese of Rockville Centre and colder still are some policies of its spokesmen," Kealey wrote.

Dolan said Kealey's public criticism played no role in the decision on his retirement.

Kealey said: "I don't think the bishop is a vindictive person. I think he's a bigger man than that kind of stuff."Parishioner Ethna Kress said Kealey's departure is "very sad. It's a very unsavory situation. He's a particularly fine man and a wonderful priest."