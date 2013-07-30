Powerball jackpot up to $235 million

The Powerball jackpot is climbing.

After no one across 43 states, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands matched Saturday's numbers, the jackpot for Wednesday's game hit $235 million, New York Lottery officials said.

Four tickets matched five numbers drawn Saturday (9, 23, 40, 53, 58) but missed the Powerball of 6, lottery officials said. Those four tickets -- sold in New Jersey, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina -- are worth $1 million apiece.

The lump-sum payoff for Wednesday's jackpot is $136.5 million, lottery officials said.