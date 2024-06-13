Grant to help restore nautical relic of Long Island Maritime Museum

A $21,000 grant to the Long Island Maritime Museum will go toward restoration of a nautical relic forever revered as part of the Island's seafaring past.

Priscilla, a Patchogue-built, oyster-picking sloop, launched in 1888 and continued as a commercial vessel until 1963, according the West Sayville museum's website. The museum received the 60-foot boat with sails added in 1976 and it was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation announced the grant Wednesday.

"Projects such as this would not be possible without this type of support," Terry Lister-Blitman, the museum's events and programs director, said in a statement.

"The cost of yearly maintenance and restoration can be staggering," Lister-Blitman added, "but historic vessels such as Priscilla are so important to maintain as they provide the public the opportunity to experience history."

The grant is part of nearly $400,000 in federal funds being spread among 18 maritime projects by the New York State Historic Preservation Office.

Two other Suffolk County projects, one involving the Connetquot River State Park Preserve, and the other the Whaling Museum and Education Center, also are receiving grants.

In Nassau, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center, the Long Island Children's Museum, and Long Island Traditions will receive grants as well.

Priscilla is maintained by a group of volunteers supervised by shipwright Joshua Herman, who also oversaw the sloop's 2002 restoration, the largest such project to date at the museum, according to its website.

While the latest restoration effort is less complex than in 2002, "the proposed project is the next logical step in Priscilla's long-term preservation," Lister-Blitman said.

Scheduled to begin in the fall, the project includes replacing Priscilla's existing mast and deck. The restoration, at an estimated cost of $180,000, is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2025 sailing season. The museum has applied for two other grants and expects to hear back by summer's end.

Capable of scooping out, or dredging, oyster beds in heavy winds, Priscilla gained a reputation as a "money maker," according to the museum's website.

After 75 years as an oyster sloop, Priscilla underwent significant hull and interior restoration to also function as a cruising sailboat before being donated to the Long Island Maritime Museum in 1976 by John Woodside, a printer from Wappinger Falls, who sailed Priscilla to the Bahamas and Maine several times.

Since being donated to the museum, Priscilla has also been displayed at various ports.