Hundreds march to Israeli consulate in Manhattan to support Palestinians

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters marched Friday from Times Square to the Israeli consulate in Manhattan on Friday, responding to the Hamas call for a "global jihad."

The protest, which was met with a smaller pro-Israel protest, was mostly peaceful and ended Friday night without incident, the NYPD said.

People walked with signs, banners, and flags in support of the Palestinians, some in Arabic headdresses and some stopping to pray on the sidewalk. There were helicopters overhead and NYPD presence everywhere. A couple of young men in the crowd burned Israeli flags.

Protesters interviewed did not want to be identified but one young man said: "I'm Algerian and we struggled with colonialism for 130 years … I support anyone who is fighting for freedom, fighting to get their land back."

The protest came after a former Hamas chief called for a "global jihad" amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal on Thursday called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians and for the peoples of neighboring countries.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," said Meshaal.

In Gaza, Palestinians, prompted by Israel’s warnings to abandon their homes in northern Gaza, raced to leave while a buildup of Israeli soldiers near Gaza prompted concerns that Israel was preparing to invade the Hamas-held territory.

The evacuation comes after a surprise terror attack from Hamas last week. That attack and the resulting response from Israel in Gaza, after Israel declared war, has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians.