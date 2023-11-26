Rain arriving Sunday on Long Island, cold weather expected for week ahead

A rainy Sunday night will give way to colder weather that is expected to last across Long Island through midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to arrive by late afternoon Sunday and continue overnight, tapering off before the morning commute Monday. Icy conditions are not anticipated as temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s, the National Weather Service reported.

“Temperatures are going to be returning closer to normal after running a good 10 degrees below average in most spots the previous 36 hours,” said meteorologist Jay Engle with the National Weather Service. “But, probably right after dark, the rain is going to break out.”

Engle said to expect up to an inch of rain in some spots across Long Island.

The colder weather will arrive when temperatures dip below freezing overnight Monday into Tuesday. The high temperature is not expected to exceed 39 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday for much of the island, before climbing into the upper 40s by Thursday.

“We’re definitely looking at another shot of cold air,” Engle said.

A small craft advisory has been issued through Tuesday morning, with the National Weather Service warning of gusts up to 30 knots and 5-to-8-foot seas.

“Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,” the advisory notes.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise into the low 50s next weekend, with a chance of showers Friday evening and Sunday, the extended forecast shows.

“We might have two quick systems, Friday night and sometime Sunday,” Engle said.