'Dreary' weekend on tap for Long Island, with rain starting Friday evening and ending Monday morning

Break out the umbrella and find a good movie as the forecast looks dreary for Long Islanders this weekend.

Two separate rounds of precipitation are expected to blanket the region with rain beginning Friday evening, according to Dave Redell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

The first round could begin sometime after 5 p.m. and will continue overnight into Saturday morning, dropping between a quarter and a half inch of rain, with higher amounts out east in Suffolk County, he said.

A lull in the rain could occur on Saturday afternoon, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s, Redell said.

Round two of the rain, with a potential mix of thunder, is expected to start Saturday evening and continue through Sunday before tapering off Monday morning, leaving the region drenched in another half to three quarts of an inch of precipitation, Redell said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It's just one of those dreary weekends," he said.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will struggle to get out of the 50s, Redell said.

The good news: temperatures should break into the 60s again on Monday with sunshine and clear skies.