New York DMV: Pre-screening tool ahead of 2025 REAL ID deadline

Residents of Nassau, Suffolk and 28 other counties statewide can take advantage of an online pre-screening tool before enhanced REAL ID documents are required in 2025 for air travel and entry into certain federal buildings.

Officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles have expanded the availability of an online service for REAL ID and Enhanced ID applications. The pre-screening process enables applicants to submit their REAL ID or Enhanced ID applications along with proofs of identification and residency documents to the DMV before visiting an office.

A DMV representative will review the paperwork for completeness and accuracy. They will then send feedback to the customer, alerting them if their application is incomplete or if they have submitted everything they need before going to a DMV office to get their photograph taken and finish the application.

On May 7, 2025, anyone 18 and older flying domestically or who is planning to enter certain federal buildings will need a REAL ID or a REAL ID-compliant document such as an Enhanced ID or a passport.

“This process is extremely successful," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a news release. "Almost all the applicants who have used it — more than 97 percent — have been able to make only one visit to a DMV to finalize the application and get their photo taken.”

Customers will need to register for an NY.gov ID account, or use an existing account, to begin the online application, officials said.

