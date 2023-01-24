2 Jericho high seniors, 1 St. Anthony student named Regeneron finalists

Three Long Island high school students were among 40 finalists chosen Tuesday in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 competition.

The seniors, two from Jericho High School and one from St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, were among Long Island's 38 Regeneron semifinalists named earlier this month. The three finalists next will compete for more than $1.8 million in prizes in Washington, D.C., from March 9-15. Winners will be announced March 14.

The public announcement was made shortly after noon Tuesday.

The students are Emily Kim and Kevin Zhu, of Jericho High School, and Miah Margiano from St. Anthony’s.

The three seniors are among 40 finalists selected from 300 semifinalists and nearly 2,000 entrants in the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science-based competition. Students are selected based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research, as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom, according to the Society for Science, which runs the program.

Each finalist receives $25,000, and the top 10 finishers are awarded between $40,000 and $250,000. As semifinalists, students received $2,000 each, and their schools the same amount per semifinalist.

Emily Kim Jericho Senior High School Project Title: The Dual Roles of Activated Carbon as an Adsorbent and Photocatalyst for Azo Dye Removal Credit: Newsday/ John Paraskevas

Kim’s project focused on how activated carbon can remove commonly used dyes from wastewater through the processes of adsorption and photocatalysts, showing that there may be promise in using activated carbon to treat the wastewater produced by the fast fashion and textile industries, according to the Society for Science.

In an interview earlier this month when she was named a semifinalist, Kim said she noticed the presence of fast fashion on social media and began her research on the impacts the fast fashion and textile industries had globally both from an environmental and humanitarian perspective. She specifically looked into the mass production and release of toxic dyes in underdeveloped countries that led to dye pollution. Fast fashion are clothes created and sold for very low prices, she said.

She researched activated carbon’s potential as an adsorbent and photocatalyst for dye remediation.

“For me as a teenager who is living in the United States, I saw how prevalent fast fashion was among my generation … and I was compelled to do something,” said Kim, 17.

Kevin Zhu Jericho Senior High School Project Title: Recurrent Repeat Contractions and Micro-Changing Short Tandem Repeats: Investigating Underrepresented Factors of Polymorphism in Human Cancers Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Zhu, 17, studied types of DNA changes often associated with neurological disease and found they may have strong associations with cancer. He believes these may prove useful as measurable indicators, called biomarkers, for future cancer blood tests, according to the Society for Science.

He said earlier this month when he was named a semifinalist that his research represented the culmination of three years of work.

“Cancer was an understudied field in context of the mutation I was looking at,” he said, adding his project focused on "where can we make the most impact?”

Serena McCalla, science research coordinator in Jericho, said earlier this month that the competition allows the students to present their research to a platform of scientists to be judged on their scientific merit.

“I loved when I found out that my students are being lauded for all of their hard work but it is also hard — you have a lot of students who worked hard who are not being celebrated,” she said. “I am really proud of them all whether they were named scholars or not.”

Jericho High School had five semifinalists.

Miah Margiano St. Anthony's High School Project Title: Potential Influence of LncRNAs in Tumor Regression: An Analysis of Prognostic LncRNAs in Neuroblastoma Credit: Ray O’Connor Photography

Margiano, 18, studied the childhood cancer neuroblastoma (NB), and identified a genetic sequence that was expressed in higher amounts among patients with low-risk NB. The long non-coding RNA genetic sequence she found may help regulate tumor growth pathways and be associated with increased survival in patients with low-risk NB, according to the Society for Science.

In a congratulatory note on the St. Anthony’s website, school officials notes that she is the only Catholic High School student from New York.

Long Island had seven finalists named in 2022, including Amber Luo, a senior at Ward Melville High School last year who finished third and claimed a $150,000 prize. Luo is now studying at Stanford University.

Finalists will participate in a weeklong competition in March 2023, during which they will undergo a rigorous judging process that goes beyond their own research to encompass other scientific disciplines and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards, according to the Society for Science.

They also will have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share their research during a virtual “Public Day” event on March 12. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 14, streamed live from Washington, D.C.

“I am certain these extraordinary students will be following in the footsteps of our many accomplished alumni who are the forefront of breakthrough discoveries. The 2023 finalists will be using their leadership, intellect, creativity and STEM skills to solve our world’s most intractable challenges,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO, Society for Science, and executive publisher, Science News.