Christmas Day services in Garden City, Hempstead and Dix Hills ring with song, fellowship and good cheer

Thousands of Long Islanders buttoned up their overcoats and braved subfreezing cold to bring their love of Christmas back into the church Sunday, filling pews with song, fellowship and cheer after almost three years of pandemic-curtailed holidays.

Churches once again rang with choirs singing "Joy to the World” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

The Church-in-the-Garden in Garden City drew about 20 people, and for most of them it was their first in-person Christmas service since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Some attendees wore masks while seated.

It was a musical Christmas service led by the Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr. and a choir of believers lifting their voices in praise. Congregants joined in, nodding, singing along and saying “Amen” between songs.

Thorpe's sermon focused on remaining present and being mindful of what you can give to others, rather than what you can receive. He kidded that he'd make it a short service so people could get home to watch "basketball, football or both."

Addressing the pandemic, the pastor expressed gratitude for the work done by delivery drivers through the hard times of 2020. He compared them to shepherds, since "all they could offer was themselves" during the lockdown.

Prayers for a better future

People shared the joy of once again coming together as a church community, and they offered communal prayers for a better future. For those who couldn't make it, the service was livestreamed on the church's website and Facebook page.

Tara Howard, a choir member, said she had been feeling a bit down Saturday morning. Her son's flight from San Francisco had been canceled, so they wouldn't be spending Christmas together.

"It's nice having this church family to come to," said Howard, of East Meadow. "I feel lifted up."

Howard feels glad to be back in person for the Christmas Day festivities, she said, and would be spending the rest of the day with her friends.

“COVID has hopefully taken a backseat,” she said, “and we can still come together and worship.”

For those of the Jewish faith, Sunday marked the final night of Hanukkah, commemorating the rededication of the Temple by Judas Maccabeus in 165 BCE.

At the Lido Kosher Delicatessen in Long Beach, the staff started at 6 a.m. said owner Wally Goetz.

“This was the busiest week we’ve ever had,” said Goetz, who has been running the deli for more than 30 years. “Hanukkah and Christmas are both very busy times."

Latkes and knishes

By 2 p.m., people were lined up from counter to the back of the eatery. The phone seemed to be ringing continually.

Isabella Minneci came to dine in with her family: children, Roman, 22, and Skylar, 12; nephew Keith Wildstein, and mother, Eleanor Minneci. They ate lunch beside a wall covered in Yiddish and Hebrew terms, including "shalom," "oy vey" and "mensch."

The family celebrated Christmas, and more: Eleanor turned 90 on Dec. 1.

“It’s a blessing that she’s here,” said Isabella, 54. “That’s a Christmas gift in itself.”

The family, who live in Long Beach, ordered latkes, omelets, a knish and some falafel. Isabella grew up in the area and picked the spot since it’s a staple in the community.

And, she said, “because nothing else was open."

At Our Lady of Loretto Roman Catholic Church in Hempstead, more than 500 people attended the 9 a.m. Spanish-language Mass and a 1,000 braved the bitter, blustery cold on Christmas Eve to pack the church, the Rev. Felipe Rufes said.

“The importance of Christmas is the birth of the baby Jesus, because God is what is most important in our lives,” said Rosa Hernandez, 51, of Hempstead, after attending the 9 a.m. Mass.

Wilson Barahona, 47, of East Hampton, was in Hempstead to celebrate Christmas with his aunt and cousins.

“Gifts are nice,” he said, “but what’s more important is being in church to give thanks to God.”

'Good for the family'

Josue Garcia, 32, of Uniondale, who attended Mass with his wife and three children, said being at church on Christmas “is the best example we can give to our children.”

“It’s 1,000 times better to be in church than in other places that don’t offer anything good for the family,” he said.

Rufes’ homily spoke of a “fallen humanity,” and how in times of conflict and other difficulties, it’s vital to turn to Jesus for help. He delivered his homily standing near a Nativity scene flanked by red and white poinsettias. Two Christmas trees with white lights stood in the background, a large crucifix hanging on the wall between.

About 20 members of St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church gathered for an intimate service, an annual tradition for many in the small congregation. Dozens of candles lent a twinkling ambience as they gathered in a wooden log cabin in Dix Hills.

The close-knit congregation worshipped for nearly two hours, with the mood rising as they sang songs of praise.

“For most people, it’s a long-standing tradition to be in church on Sunday morning to glorify God," said Natalie Haintz, 50, of Greenlawn, who has attended the church for 20 years. "Keeping Christ in Christmas is very important.”

After Sunday’s service, members headed to a building beside the church to warm up over coffee and cookies. Gathered around a table, about 10 members sat together, discussing their plans for the holiday and catching up on their lives.

Nobody seemed in a hurry to leave.