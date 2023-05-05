First openly gay president for Lutheran church of metro area plans to be more inclusive, welcoming

The Lutheran church of the metropolitan area on Friday held its first in-person synod, or mass meeting, of its leaders since the pandemic broke out in 2020 by celebrating the first openly gay president of its board.

Christopher Vergara told more than 200 Lutheran leaders gathered in Melville that he is a living symbol of what the church hopes to accomplish by welcoming a diversity of people.

“I am humbled by your trust and support,” Vergara said. “I am deeply committed to continue to work together to build a more inclusive, diverse and welcoming church.”

The Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has about 200 churches or ministries in New York City, Long Island and parts of Westchester County. It counts about 60,000 members.

Vergara also served as vice president of the synod, the first openly gay person to hold that post as well.

Lutheran leaders said his appointments were a milestone for the church.

“I think it is a clear symbol of what we are trying to be — we are trying to be this radically welcoming church that not only welcomes but actually celebrates the gift of diversity from all our members,” said Roberto Lara, associate to the bishop for communications and development. “Christopher reflects that vision that we have for our church.”

Vergara was elected president last year, Lara said.

He was selected largely because of his organizing abilities and activism in areas such as immigration and LGBTQIA rights, Lara said.

The positions are volunteer — Vergara earns a living as a professional costume designer, including for some Broadway shows, Lara said.

The church said his elevation was particularly important amid a backlash against LGBTQIA people. Leaders noted that more than 400 anti-LGBTQIA bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country.

Some legislation is aimed at banning access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, the church said in a statement. Other legislation is attempting to ban drag shows, as celebrities, including Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, attack companies such as Anheuser-Busch for representing transgender customers in their advertising.

“We remain dedicated to dismantling barriers and creating opportunities for diverse members regardless of their background or identity to participate fully in the life of our church body,” Vergara said.

At the end of his 20-minute address, the assembly gave him a standing ovation.