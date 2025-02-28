Ramadan brings calls for prayer and peace from Long Island Muslims

The age-old rituals of Islam's holiest month never change but Ramadan's first night Friday — amid tumult and turmoil at home and abroad — means "extra prayers" and calls for peace, said Muslim leaders on Long Island. "People are going through difficult times, the people in Gaza [have] no food, no shelter. The devastation in Gaza. The devastation in Ukraine, you name it," weighs heavily, said Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan, chairman of the board of trustees of the Hillside Islamic Center in New Hyde Park. Imam Mehdad Islam, a religious leader of the Islaamic Center of Mastic-Shirley, said the plight of Gazans "is always in the prayers of every single mosque in Suffolk County. We always pray for innocent people who lost their lives in Gaza and also Israel too. We pray for innocent lives across every country, not just Palestine." His congregation is "hoping for a peaceful solution," Islam added. Charity, or Zakat, and daily prayer are among Ramadan rituals, Bhuiyan said, adding that both will include a focus on Gazans and others struggling around the world. "We would definitely do extra prayers for them," Bhuiyan said. "People will also be donating. We will encourage people to donate. We want to empathize with people all over the world who are suffering, who have nothing." Ramadan is the month when it is believed the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, not even drinking water. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims attend prayer services at their mosques at night. When sunset falls, they break the fast, called the iftar. "Ramadan is an auspicious month for generosity and giving," says a fact sheet on the website of Islamic Help, a United Kingdom-based charity. "The sawab (reward) for charity and benevolence in this month are immense. It is known as a month of humbleness and simplicity, and to remember those who are less fortunate than us," the website continued. Fasting is another of way to acknowledge the needs of others. "When we fast, there's a natural reaction to remember people who are less fortunate, who don't have food and drink," Islam said. Fasting among the faithful is voluntary, he added, "but some people are fasting involuntarily. They don't have money to buy food." Masjid Al-Baqi, a mosque and community center in Bethpage, "is focused on our local community and what we need to do," said board member Shakeel Amir. Congregants are preparing by setting up an "an extra tent next to the mosque, for lifting of the fast." In addition, Amir said, "Ramadan is very important for local charities ... we’re really focused on that. ... We also have a local Jewish center we are in partnership with them, and planning to have them come over and break bread with us." The situation in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-Hamas war "has gone from bad to worse, even though there is a ceasefire. It's quite a difficult time," said Habeeb Ahmed, board member of the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury. The Oct. 7, 2023, attack launched by Hamas militants over Israel's southern border killed about 1,200 Israelis. Some 250 people were taken hostage. Israel declared war on Hamas and since then, more than 48,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to Gazan health authorities. "A lot of people are very concerned" about President Donald Trump's plans for Gaza, Ahmed said. Trump has vowed to move out Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinians and turn it into a Riviera-like resort on the Mediterranean. "Then he says there is nothing for them [Gazans] to go back to," Ahmed added. This week, Trump released a 33-second video generated by artificial intelligence on his social media site touting "Trump Gaza," under the heading "What's Next?" Depictions include Trump adviser Elon Musk eating hummus; a golden statue of Trump in front of shops; people throwing money into the air; and the president and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu relaxing shirtless in beach chairs enjoying the sun. Amid these scenes plays a musical ditty with the words, "Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new light. ... Trump Gaza No. 1." Beyond worries about Gaza's future and the larger world, Ahmed said, "In the month of Ramadan, Muslims are asking for health, happiness, jobs, wealth and whatever you want to ask for." Islam said of the monthlong observance: "We try to focus on people's spiritual uplifting" and to show "gratitude to God throughout this time." With AP

The age-old rituals of Islam's holiest month never change but Ramadan's first night Friday — amid tumult and turmoil at home and abroad — means "extra prayers" and calls for peace, said Muslim leaders on Long Island.

"People are going through difficult times, the people in Gaza [have] no food, no shelter. The devastation in Gaza. The devastation in Ukraine, you name it," weighs heavily, said Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan, chairman of the board of trustees of the Hillside Islamic Center in New Hyde Park.

Imam Mehdad Islam, a religious leader of the Islaamic Center of Mastic-Shirley, said the plight of Gazans "is always in the prayers of every single mosque in Suffolk County. We always pray for innocent people who lost their lives in Gaza and also Israel too. We pray for innocent lives across every country, not just Palestine."

His congregation is "hoping for a peaceful solution," Islam added.

Charity, or Zakat, and daily prayer are among Ramadan rituals, Bhuiyan said, adding that both will include a focus on Gazans and others struggling around the world.

"We would definitely do extra prayers for them," Bhuiyan said. "People will also be donating. We will encourage people to donate. We want to empathize with people all over the world who are suffering, who have nothing."

Ramadan is the month when it is believed the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, not even drinking water. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims attend prayer services at their mosques at night. When sunset falls, they break the fast, called the iftar.

"Ramadan is an auspicious month for generosity and giving," says a fact sheet on the website of Islamic Help, a United Kingdom-based charity.

"The sawab (reward) for charity and benevolence in this month are immense. It is known as a month of humbleness and simplicity, and to remember those who are less fortunate than us," the website continued.

Fasting is another of way to acknowledge the needs of others.

"When we fast, there's a natural reaction to remember people who are less fortunate, who don't have food and drink," Islam said. Fasting among the faithful is voluntary, he added, "but some people are fasting involuntarily. They don't have money to buy food."

Masjid Al-Baqi, a mosque and community center in Bethpage, "is focused on our local community and what we need to do," said board member Shakeel Amir. Congregants are preparing by setting up an "an extra tent next to the mosque, for lifting of the fast."

In addition, Amir said, "Ramadan is very important for local charities ... we’re really focused on that. ... We also have a local Jewish center we are in partnership with them, and planning to have them come over and break bread with us."

The situation in the Gaza Strip from the Israel-Hamas war "has gone from bad to worse, even though there is a ceasefire. It's quite a difficult time," said Habeeb Ahmed, board member of the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury.

The Oct. 7, 2023, attack launched by Hamas militants over Israel's southern border killed about 1,200 Israelis. Some 250 people were taken hostage. Israel declared war on Hamas and since then, more than 48,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to Gazan health authorities.

"A lot of people are very concerned" about President Donald Trump's plans for Gaza, Ahmed said.

Trump has vowed to move out Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinians and turn it into a Riviera-like resort on the Mediterranean.

"Then he says there is nothing for them [Gazans] to go back to," Ahmed added.

This week, Trump released a 33-second video generated by artificial intelligence on his social media site touting "Trump Gaza," under the heading "What's Next?" Depictions include Trump adviser Elon Musk eating hummus; a golden statue of Trump in front of shops; people throwing money into the air; and the president and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu relaxing shirtless in beach chairs enjoying the sun.

Amid these scenes plays a musical ditty with the words, "Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new light. ... Trump Gaza No. 1."

Beyond worries about Gaza's future and the larger world, Ahmed said, "In the month of Ramadan, Muslims are asking for health, happiness, jobs, wealth and whatever you want to ask for."

Islam said of the monthlong observance: "We try to focus on people's spiritual uplifting" and to show "gratitude to God throughout this time."

With AP