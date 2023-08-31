Asking the Clergy: What is the importance of rest in your tradition?

Labor Day, celebrated Monday, honors the social and economic achievements of American workers with a national holiday observed annually since 1894, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. This week’s clergy discuss the benefits to body, mind and soul of setting aside a day of rest.

THE REV. KATE SALISBURY

Canon for Christian Formation and Education, Cathedral of the Incarnation, Garden City

Jesus offers a wonderfully disarming invitation in the Gospel of Matthew, “Come to me, all who are weary and carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). The passage demonstrates, for one thing, that feeling overburdened, overwhelmed and overcommitted is nothing new. It also underscores the importance our faith gives to rest. The Genesis creation story establishes rest as essential to God’s unfolding work. The Sabbath protects rest so that people in all walks of life can experience it regularly, not just for recovery but for renewal. Our spirit resonates with God in a particular way when we are resting, and the Bible describes pivotal moments of revelation that occur only when people slow down. Jacob receives the name of Israel in a dream. Jesus is transfigured on a mountain retreat. Paul hears the voice of God when his own plans are upended, and his eyes are closed. Allowing ourselves to rest invites God to animate us in new ways that speak to the heart. Allowing others to rest respects the dignity of every human being. In these and in other ways, rest is an act of faith.

RABBI MENDEL TELDON

Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, Commack

Sometimes life’s treadmill slows down just enough so that we can get off, only to join another rat race. It seems like a never-ending pursuit of something. There is always more to accomplish. So, embedded into the fabric of creation is the need to pause. G-d said that for six days we create, and on the seventh day we “rest and become refreshed” (Exodus 23:12).

The Hebrew word for “refreshed” is the same as “breathing” and “soul,” telling us that this is a day for inner focus. During the work week, we are trying to change the world around us. But the only way we can really do that is if our inner tank is full by strengthening our true self. Our soul. When we pause from changing the world, we have the ability to be grateful for the world that is. Mindful of G-d’s blessings all around us. Some view the word “rest” as: don’t work, or relax. But the Hebrew word “rest” has the same etymology as “return,” meaning a return to your factory settings, reconnecting with who you really are. No need to become someone else. Just be who you have been this whole time. A soul. And when we have that in mind, we run the race in a healthy way. Hey, maybe there won’t even be a race.

DONALD GENDO ZEZULINSKI

Senior student teacher from Long Island, Clear Mountain Zen Center, Montclair, N.J.

There is an old story, though I do not know its origin, about a student asking their teacher what his practice was. The teacher answered, “When hungry — eat; when tired — sleep.” The student then asked if that wasn’t what everyone did, to which the teacher replied, “No, most people are doing a thousand things without being aware.” So seemingly simple and obvious, but who of us really does this? The importance of rest within the Zen tradition is fairly simple and straightforward. It is used to rejuvenate the body/mind, to enable a person to continue to engage with the world from a place of deep awareness, generosity and compassion. Zen practice (or training) is continually expanding our interaction in the world with clarity and precision. From this perspective, rest and eating are not frivolous or luxurious activities. Rest, in this regard, is an act of compassionate wisdom for this body/mind that carries us through the world. It keeps us awake and focused so we don’t burden those around us with unnecessary concerns. So, if you are truly weary — rest, please. How much more wonderful it will be that, when we meet, both of us will be awake and alert.