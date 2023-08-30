Long Island ocean beaches closed to swimming as Hurricane Franklin churns up the surf, officials say

A high rip current risk and high surf advisory in southern Nassau and Suffolk counties has closed swimming Wednesday at several Long Island beaches.

Swimming is prohibited at Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Parks, as well as Hither Hills State Park in Montauk.

Swimming is also banned at all Hempstead town beaches including Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Nassau County’s Nickerson Beach and Atlantic Beach. Swimming is also banned in Long Beach.

“Due to the impending hurricane down south, all beaches will be closed to swimming due to extreme surf and rip currents,” Hempstead Town spokesman Greg Blower said.

Meteorologists said Hurricane Franklin, which is circling near Bermuda, is expected to create large swells and waves between six- to eight-feet high.

Long Island is not expected to see the direct remnants of the storm as the hurricane is expected to spin away into the North Atlantic.

Southern Nassau County is facing a rip current risk through Wednesday evening. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, where up to 6 inches of water could be possible in flood-prone areas along the waterfront, low-lying roads and the shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday and additional coastal flood advisories could be issued Thursday and Friday night through the high-tide cycle.

“Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone,” the NWS said. “Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”