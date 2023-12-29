Long IslandNassau

Fire in Roslyn apartment complex displaces about 20 residents

More than 20 people were displaced from their homes by...

More than 20 people were displaced from their homes by an afternoon fire in a Roslyn apartment complex Thursday. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

About 20 people were displaced from their homes after a fire at a condominium complex in Roslyn on Thursday, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received two calls at 2:54 p.m. about the blaze at Acorn Ponds at North Hills, according to Fourth Deputy Chief Greg Weisburd, who said the agency's firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes later.

The origin of the fire, Weisburd said, remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious. Residents were displaced from eight units due to smoke and water damage. Electricity in that portion of the complex had to be shut down in order to fight the fire.

Firefighters from the New Hyde Park and Williston Park fire departments also helped bring the blaze under control, Weisburd said.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

