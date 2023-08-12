Section of Route 25A in Laurel Hollow closed for accident probe
A section of Route 25A in Laurel Hollow remains closed due to a police investigation of an accident Saturday morning, police said.
The crash happened near Moores Hill Road and both directions of Route 25A remain shut, according to 511 New York, an official service that provides information on transportation and conditions throughout the state.
Nassau police were unable to provide any details but confirmed an investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates on this developing story.