Former Sayville teacher pleads guilty to child endangerment charge

A former Sayville Middle School teacher who was accused of serving alcohol to a minor in 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Jason Ferremi, 37, will receive two years probation and he will also surrender his New York state teaching license. He is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 25, according to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Ferremi appeared in court Thursday before Suffolk County District Court Jonathan R. Bloom.

His attorney, Daniel Sullivan, confirmed Ferremi’s plea and that he will be back in court for sentencing in September, but declined further comment.

Newsday reported that Sayville school administrators contacted police in May 2021 regarding alleged conduct by Ferremi. Police said "an extensive investigation" determined Ferremi invited a student to his home in Sayville and gave the then 16-year-old boy alcohol in December 2020. Ferremi was arrested in March 2022 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Sayville school officials said after his arrest that Ferremi last worked in the district at the end of the 2021 school year. They could not immediately be reached Thursday.