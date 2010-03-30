Security drill planned Wednesday at major transit hubs

Commuters will see a beefed up police and National Guard presence Wednesday at major transit, rail hubs as part of a large security exercise involving cops from the New York City Police Department, Amtrak and MTA, city officials said.

About 100 NYPD cops will team up with members of Amtrak, MTA Police, the Army National Guard, NJ Transit and Port Authority cops as part of a drill, said a spokesman for the NYPD.

Starting at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, the increased police presence will be noticeable at Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal and Herald Square, said the spokesman. The exercise will end about 10 a.m.

The increase in cops on transit posts, while part of a regularly scheduled training exercise, comes just two days after suicide bombers killed dozens in the Moscow subway system.

"We keep training, we keep working very hard to improve the security, but we can only do so much," Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday.