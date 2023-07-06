Official: Beach at Robert Moses closed to swimming after shark sighting

The reported sighting of a 10-foot shark Thursday afternoon in waters off the beach at Robert Moses State Park led authorities to close the area to swimming, state officials said.

The shark was reportedly spotted just after 3 p.m. near Robert Moses Field 5, State Parks Regional Director George Gorman said.

No injuries were reported.

The sighting comes after five reported bites off Robert Moses, Fire Island and Quogue on Monday and Tuesday.

State parks police, Suffolk County and Hempstead town lifeguards have deployed drones and watercraft to scan the water for sharks and large numbers of bait fish.