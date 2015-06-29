Small craft advisory in effect; risk of rip currents along ocean beaches on Long Island, weather service says

A small craft advisory is in effect until Monday night for Long Island's ocean waters, the National Weather Service said in its marine forecast.

Ocean waves east of Fire Island Inlet remain up through midnight with sub-advisory conditions then through Tuesday, the service's Upton office said.

Seas will be at 5 to 7 feet with swells from the southeast and south before slowly subsiding later Monday.

Additionally, some gusts to 25 knots will be possible, mainly during the first half of the day, the service said.

There also is a high risk of rip current development along the ocean beaches Monday, the service said.

Inland weather conditions Monday will be breezy with west winds from 10 to 16 mph.