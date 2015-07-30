Small craft advisory, rip current risk for Long Island's ocean waters

An approaching cold front brings strong southwest winds and a small craft advisory for most Long Island waters, the National Weather Service said Thursday in its marine report.

The advisory runs from noon to Thursday evening, covering Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point; Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet; Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Fire Island Inlet; Peconic and Gardiners bays and South Shore bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

The advisory also includes Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson, but starts a bit later at 2 p.m.

New York Harbor and Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson are excluded, the service's Upton office said.

For beachgoers, there's a high risk of rip currents through Thursday evening for ocean beaches of Long Island and New York City, the service said.