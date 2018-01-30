Forecast: 1 to 4 inches of snow for Long Island

A dusting of snow in Long Island’s overnight forecast turned out be a bit more early Tuesday with a winter weather advisory in effect and the National Weather Service predicting between one and four inches of snow.

The weather service issued the winter warning just before 2 a.m.

Suffolk County could see larger amounts of snow, the weather service said.

Light fluffly snow began falling in parts of Long Island late Monday night and continued well into Tuesday morning.

Roads were mostly empty, with some coated in about an inch of powdering snow. Temperatures dipping into the 20s will likely mean a slippery and icy commute.

Snow accumulation will be between 1 and 2 inches, the weather service said.

The Long Island Rail Road had no listed postponements or alerts of impending trouble as 3 a.m. Tuesday. PSEG Long Island reported no power outages on its website.

Snow is expected to taper off by 11 a.m. Tuesday with a slight chance of snow showers in Nassau and Suffolk through 2 p.m., according to the weather service. Skies will remain cloudy with a high Tuesday of 35 and a low at night of 20, with winds about 10 mph.

A coastal flood advisory remained in effect for northern Nassau from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a coastal flood advisory from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday for southern Nassau, the service said.

Thursday brings a brief warm-up, with highs in the low 40s, the weather service said. Also in the picture is the potential for some rain, then snow overnight into Friday.