Snow will go, warm weather ahead

Make a snowman while you can -- much of the accumulation from Saturday's snowfall is likely to melt away in the face of temperatures in the 50s early in the week.

But Sunday's weather, dry and cloudy in the afternoon, was expected to turn to freezing rain toward evening, making travel hazardous and the morning commute a slick one, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 50s, with pockets of heavy rain Monday night, said Lauren Nash, a meteorologist with the service. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are also predicted to be higher than normal, in the mid-40s.

The region is not slated to see more snowfall this week, but forecasters are expecting rain Thursday night into Friday, Nash said.

A low-pressure system over the Midwest will push warm air in front of it, causing the mild temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, Nash said. The rain also helps keep temperatures up, she said.