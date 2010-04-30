Southold man arrested for DWI in traffic stop for too-dark windows

A man stopped for what police called "excessive tint" on his car windows early Friday in Southold turned out to be drunk, police said.

Southold police said Sean Powers, 29, of 1975 Bayview Ave., Southold, was arrested when he failed a field sobriety test after police stopped his 1997 Honda Civic on Main Street at 12:46 a.m. Friday.

Police said the Civic was stopped for excessive tint and a cracked windshield. Both are illegal under state vehicle and traffic law.

Powers was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.