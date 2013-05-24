State prohibits swimming in Zach's Bay at Jones Beach

Swimming in Zach's Bay at Jones Beach State Park is prohibited, a precautionary measure "to assure protection of the health and safety of our swimmers," the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Friday.

"Results from additional water quality testing will be reviewed to determine when swimming will once again be permitted," the parks department said in a news release.

There were no additional details about the closure.

For updated information, call Jones Beach State Park at 516-785-1600.