State warning on air quality for LI, NYC

The state has issued an air quality health advisory through midnight on Jan. 1.

The advisory means that the air in the New York City area and on Long Island has a higher-than-usual concentration of soot - leading to eye, nose and throat irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny noses and shortness of breath, and it can exacerbate asthma and heart disease, the state's Department of Environmental Conservation wrote in a news release.

It's unusual for the agency to send out such an advisory during the winter, but a stagnant air mass in the region, combined with snow cover and a lack of wind means contaminants are not dispersing well, said agency spokeswoman Lori Severino.

People who are sensitive to the soot should minimize their exposure to outdoor sources of pollution and avoid strenuous activities, the agency said.