Stolen Havanese puppy recovered, police say 

Suffolk County police recovered and returned a stolen puppy that was dognapped Tuesday from a Huntington Station pet store.

The 3-month-old Havanese puppy was found in Brooklyn after the stolen pooch was sold, police said.

The unidentified new owners who bought the puppy turned it in after learning the dog was reported stolen, police said. The puppy was microchipped and returned to the pet store Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and are searching for the man they say was seen on surveillance video stealing the dog from Selmer’s Pet Land on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station Tuesday.

Police said the man entered the store about 12:30 p.m. Monday and was seen on a store surveillance camera placing the dog in a backpack.

Police believe the man fled from the store on a bicycle and was last seen wearing a purple jacket and a yarmulke.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Suffolk Police Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.