1 injured in Bay Shore shooting

The owner of a Deer Park barber shop was shot in the leg after an altercation outside his shop Saturday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Police said Lawrence Johnson, 30, of Deer Park, who owns Razor's Edge on Bay Shore Road, was in an verbal argument with an unknown man at about 5:40 p.m. when the man shot Johnson in the left leg and then fled.

Johnson was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was treated for his wound.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.