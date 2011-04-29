1 victim in Huntington Station fire

A house fire caused "extensive damage" to a two-story home in Huntington Station Thursday night, despite the efforts of more than 60 volunteer firefighters, officials said.

One woman was taken to Huntington Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation. Her condition was not known on Friday.

Fire officials said the fire at the house on East 21st Street was reported at 8:25 p.m.

Firefighters from the Huntington Manor, Huntington and Melville responded with 10 trucks and brought the fire under control within about a half-hour, officials said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital by the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

The Suffolk County police Arson Squad and Huntington Town Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.