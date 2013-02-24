2 arrested on drug charges in Riverhead

Two men were arrested Saturday night in Riverhead on charges of drug possession after a traffic stop, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said officers stopped a 2008 Saturn on East Main Street near East Avenue at 8:38 p.m. and discovered that the car's occupants, David T. Brown, 37, of Flanders, and Michael C. Bambrick, 25, of Riverhead, possessed narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were charged with second-, third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bambrick was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

The two are being held at Riverhead Town police headquarters, for arraignment, police said.