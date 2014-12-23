Cops: 2 gas station robberies in Suffolk linked, others being investigated

Suffolk County police investigating five gas station robberies in the span of nearly a month think two could have been committed by the same person and still are looking into whether the other three are connected.

A police spokeswoman said Tuesday investigators do not believe all five of the robberies between Nov. 26 and Monday night are connected.

All of the stations robbed are on a 2-mile stretch where Bay Shore Road in North Babylon runs north into Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park.

The two that police believe are linked include a Dec. 7 robbery of a Valero station at 355 Bay Shore Rd. in Deer Park and one on Nov. 29 of a Lukoil station at 170 Bay Shore Rd. in North Babylon.

In both robberies, a man with a knife took an unspecified amount of cash and cigarettes, police said. In the Dec. 7 robbery, the suspect rode off on a bicycle.

Police are still trying to determine whether the other three robberies are connected.

One station, a Sunoco at 1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park, was robbed twice, on Monday and on Dec. 10, police said.

On Monday, two men -- each wearing masks and displaying handguns -- took an unspecified amount of cash. On Dec. 10, the robber used a knife to take cash, police said.

Police say the other robbery that might be connected to the Sunoco robberies was on Nov. 26, when an armed gunman took cash from an Ultra station at 1786 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, text "SCPD" with your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit tipsubmit.com. All information will be kept confidential.